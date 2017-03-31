Andros Townsend's solo golazo was March's goal of the month, so here he is to talk you through it

When it came down to it, Andros Townsend’s breathless solo effort against West Brom was unquestionably the goal of the month, running as he did from box to box before doubling Crystal Palace’s lead.

It proved a crucial goal for the Eagles, who were hanging on to a 1-0 lead before Townsend’s effort, and have been in relegation trouble recently.

Here’s how the man himself saw it.

⚽ @andros_townsend has won the @premierleague​'s Goal of the Month award for March!



What. A. Run. ️🏃🏆 pic.twitter.com/SCE4T3lABO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 31, 2017

The winger said: “I knew I had to break up the attack… and then I had to drive it forward, get the team up the pitch and hopefully take it in the corner.”

But, as Andros explains, he found himself with some space and the possibility of a goal-scoring opportunity as he made his way into the West Brom half.

He continued: “It was either pass or go and shoot. I just decided to go for the shot, and thankfully it’s gone in.”

The goal doubled Palace’s advantage and secured the second in a run of three consecutive victories. Those results have taken the Eagles out of the relegation zone, so they were thankful for Townsend’s timely goal.

A noteworthy goal in more ways than one, then.