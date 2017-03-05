Andrew Trimble ruled out of Ireland's final two Six Nations games

Andrew Trimble will miss Ireland's last two matches in the Six Nations after breaking a bone in his hand.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during Ulster's Pro12 win over Treviso in Belfast on Friday evening.

It rules him out of the match against Wales in Cardiff next Friday and the final game at home to England eight days later.

Ulster beat Treviso 19-7 at the Kingspan Stadium but failed to pick up the bonus point.