Andrew McNamara keen on Cal De Ferbet's Cork claims

Andrew McNamara is hoping Val De Ferbet can cap a fine season with victory in the Grade Three Dr Vincent O'Brien Centenary Chase at Cork on Sunday.

The eight-year-old has proven a leading light for the Mullingar-based handler and has already struck twice this term.

His latest success came in a decent conditions event at Clonmel last month and McNamara is hoping for more of the same in this three-mile contest.

"We had a couple of opportunities for him and I thought with a few of the horses going to the Irish National, this might cut up a bit," said McNamara.

"He's had a great season and this would be a lovely way to top it off.

"His participation might be a bit ground dependent. He'll go on the ground, we ran him on it last year, and as long as it's safe we'll be happy to take part.

"I'll give them a shout on Sunday morning just to make sure before we hit the road, but once it's safe we'll kick on.

"You'd be hoping he'd be there or thereabouts on his run in Clonmel. Probably A Toi Phil might be the one to beat.

"Our fella's jumping is starting to come together and hopefully if he puts in a good round of jumping, he'll be there or thereabouts."

Val De Ferbet warmed up with a run on the Flat at Tipperary last week and McNamara was delighted with that effort to finish third to Kalopsia in a mile-and-a-half maiden.

He said: "We gave him a spin on the Flat in Tipperary which is probably something we'll revisit again at another stage.

"He came out of that race very well. He ran a lovely race and Pat (Smullen) was very happy with him. He thought on a stiffer track, and over a bit further, he'd have no bother winning one on the Flat.

"I'd imagine this will be it for him after Sunday. We had considered maybe going back to France with him again, but we shelved that idea.

"We'll probably bring him back a bit earlier in the autumn time and maybe give him another Flat run then."

Gordon Elliott saddles two, with A Toi Phil appearing well treated at the weights.

Elliott also runs the veteran Realt Mor, who looks like he needs to step up on recent efforts to play a part.

Title rival Willie Mullins relies on The Paparrazi Kid but he has something to prove after pulling up behind Val De Ferbet at Clonmel last month.

Mozoltov was a tailed off third in that Clonmel contest but takes his chance again here. The field is completed by top-weight Ttebbob and the lowest-rated runner in the field, Winter Magic.