Andres Iniesta signs Barcelona's first 'lifetime contract'

Andres Iniesta has committed his future to Barcelona by signing the first "lifetime contract" in the club's history.

Barcelona announced on Friday that the 33-year-old midfielder had penned a deal which will keep him at the Nou Camp for the rest of his career.

His previous deal had been set to expire in 2018.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said at a press conference: "After 118 years of history it's the first time we have ever offered a footballer a lifelong contract. This is a reward for Andres' exceptional career."

Iniesta has made 639 appearances for Barcelona since making his debut 15 years ago, second only to his former team-mate Xavi in the list of the club's all-time appearance makers.

He has been at the club since 1996, having joined their famed youth set-up at La Masia at the age of 12.

The Spain international has won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns with the Catalan giants and has captained the side since 2015.

Iniesta said: "This is a very special day for me, simply because it means I'm staying at my home, where I can continue to dream of achieving great things for this club. It's where I have grown and developed.

"It makes me very happy to know that the club has given me this opportunity. I have always been convinced of my love for Barca and I know that I could never be anywhere better then here.

"I thank the club for its faith in allowing me this contract.

"I look forward to staying here and helping the team to achieve our targets and then at the end of the season I'll think about what would be best for everyone.

"You can't put a price on this. Not just being here, but also to feel that I will always be able to continue doing important things for this team.

"I am so pleased with the way things have worked out, and right now I can see myself continuing to play football."