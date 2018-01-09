Andreas Christensen pens long-term deal at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has been rewarded with a new four-and-a-half-year deal after breaking into Antonio Conte's first team at Stamford Bridge this season.

Christensen, who joined the club as a 15-year-old in 2012, is now tied to the Blues until 2022.

"It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future," he told Chelseafc.com.

"I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well."

