Andre Gray’s back tattoo is a huge collection of black cultural figures from the 20th century

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League, Watford’s summer signing Andre Gray tweeted a picture of a tattoo which covers his entire back.

The tattoo includes figures from the civil rights movement in America such as Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, as well as musician Bob Marley and boxer Muhammad Ali.

Gray tweeted a picture of the tattoo with the caption: “Master Piece!!”

Among others, the tattoo also includes Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X and Marcus Garvey, a leader in the black nationalist movement.

Gray scored nine goals in the Premier League for Burnley in the 2016/17 season, before moving to Watford for £18.5 million earlier in the summer.

Thank you for the welcome @WatfordFC , so happy to be here and cant wait to get started now! See you all soon 💛🖤❤️ — Andre Gray (@AndreGray7) August 9, 2017

The 26-year-old is yet to score for his new club.