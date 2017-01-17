Anderson Silva wants a catchweight superfight with 'dwarf' Conor McGregor

As bright as Conor McGregor’s star shines in UFC the Dubliner cannot yet lay undisputed claim to being the sport’s greatest – that’s a title many feel lays with Anderson Silva.

The 41-year-old Brazilian holds the record for the longest title streak in the history of UFC, but as he reaches the end of his career there’s something else on his bucket list: to fight McGregor.

“Now that I’m old, I’m beginning to challenge everyone. Oh, I want to beat this dwarf … what’s the boy’s name again? McGregor,” Silva told Brazil’s Globo TV, as translated by BJPenn.com.

“It is not provocation. It’s just that I forget, I’m old. Old men know what it’s like. I have this urge to test myself against him. I think he’s a guy who has an unusual ability. I do not know if he would reach a weight of 81, 82 kg, which is the weight I can get to, but it’s a guy I’d like to test myself before I end my career. I think it would be a great fight for the world of fights and UFC history.”

The legendary middleweight clearly has respect for The Notorious’ ability in the Octagon, and sees a fight with the first man to ever hold two belts in the UFC at one time as one that would test him.

Silva has a fight lined up against Derek Brunson at UFC 208, while McGregor is expected to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov v Tony Ferguson at UFC 209, but if Dana White can make this fight happen we’ve got no doubt he will – it’s guaranteed incredible numbers.

The only issue, as alluded to by The Spider, is weight. The highest McGregor has ever weighed in before a fight was 168lbs, while Silva regularly fights at 185lbs. But it doesn’t make a fight between these two any less mouth-watering.