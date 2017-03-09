Ander Herrera and Juan Mata did a face swap, and it’s doing things to our brain

Ander Herrera and Juan Mata both play for Manchester United, both in midfield, and both represent Spain internationally – but that’s not where similarities between the pair end… apparently.

Having face-swapped on Mata’s phone, it’s very difficult to tell who is who at first. Is that… Ander… Herrera?

The swap is pretty seamless, so much so that it takes a little while to recognise that it’s United’s dynamic midfield pairing that we’re looking at (if you fail to see Juan Mata’s name on the picture, obviously).

We never really thought of the two as looking alike, but there you have it – social media users were a little confused too.

There was some decent wordplay on show.

And this Twitter user complicated things even more by throwing Mikel Arteta, another Spanish midfielder, into the mix.

There’s only Juan Ander Herrera though.