Anahi Sanchez has hours to make weight for Katie Taylor fight as she misses it by a pound

By Ciarán Gallagher in Cardiff

Katie Taylor has successfully weighed in for her world-title challenge tomorrow night in Cardiff, but Argentinean champion Anahi Esther Sanchez came in one pound over the lightweight limit.

The fighters took to the scales at the Motorpoint Arena in front of a vocal crowd ahead of their WBA world-title fight at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Taylor clocked in at 134lbs 8oz, with 26-year-old Sanchez coming in at 136bs meaning the champion now has two hours to make weight if she wants to defend her title in the ring.

The pair are set to compete over 10 rounds on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Carlos Takam.

While the bout is still expected to go ahead – that seems highly likely and, if so, Taylor would be eligible to claim the title with a victory no matter what – Sanchez will surrender her belt on the scales if she fails to make weight for a second time later this afternoon.

It is believed that the champion’s team have blamed the scales at Sanchez’s hotel for her weight miss, claiming the scales were possibly miscalibrated, although Taylor insisted that she will not be distracted by her opponent’s mishap.

Pic: Sportsfile

“No, that doesn’t bother me at all. I’m just completely focused on my performance and I made the weight,” said Taylor. “My mind is just purely on this fight tomorrow evening and it’s up to her to get the weight off.

“I’ve had a long camp under my belt for this fight and I’m stronger than ever I feel and I can’t wait to show that tomorrow evening.”

It is not yet certain whether Sanchez may have to forfeit a portion of her fight purse to Taylor in order for the fight to proceed.

Either way, the 31-year-old former Olympic champion has claimed she is only concerned about what transpires in the ring.

“I’m just staying focused and getting through these kind of things. The press conferences, the weigh-ins and all of that, usual stuff. Staying focused this week,” said Taylor as fight night approaches.

“This is all just part and parcel of it now, I guess, so just have to try and go with the flow and not get too stressed out about it. I am getting more used to it now.”

Meanwhile, Joshua weighed in at 254lbs, with Takam 235lbs 8oz for their headline heavyweight battle in Cardiff.