An opponent's quick thinking helped save the Bohemians goalkeeper's life

When Bohemians 1905′s goalkeeper Martin Berkovec collided with team-mate Daniel Krch half-an-hour into a game in the Czech first league, Slovacko striker Francis Kone was the first to react.

Berkovec crashed into Krch before bumping into Kone, at which point he collapsed to the floor unconscious. Kone immediately bent over the goalkeeper, reached inside his mouth and pulled Berkovec’s tongue out, which the goalkeeper had swallowed.

Both Berkovec and Krch were taken to hospital after the incident.

The Mirror reported that the 28-year-old goalie spent the night in hospital after having a CT scan, but is expected to be fine.

After the game, Kone, who has two caps for Togo, told Czech media that this was not the first occasion on which he has had to act as he did, saying it had happened “twice in Africa, once in Thailand”, before going on to say of Berkovec: “I immediately checked to see if he had swallowed his tongue.”

Berkovec appeared well enough to show his gratitude to Kone via Facebook.

He wrote: “I would like to thank Francis Kone for his quick action in saving me during today’s match … I am grateful for the prompt help and once again THANK YOU!!!”

Good work, Francis.