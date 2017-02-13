An NBA player hit an opponent in a very sensitive place and the video will make you wince

In sports, there’s one thing guaranteed to get every man watching and wincing as one: a player getting hit flush in the nuts.

Usually, it’s a flying ball that does the damage, but in DeMarcus Cousins’ case it was the hand of an opponent.

Yep, that’s Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans getting up close and personal with Cousins of the Sacramento Kings.

The incident in last night’s NBA game was adjudged to be a flagrant foul, which meant Hield was automatically ejected – and quite right too, if you ask us.

After the game Hield said it was “nothing intentional” and that Cousins “sold it enough that the refs looked over” – but it looked pretty painful to us.

Cousins, though, had the last laugh – albeit probably a very high-pitched and squeaky one – as his stellar performance powered the Kings to a 105-99 victory.

No wonder players are resorting to unconventional means to stop him.
