An all-Dutch classic at the PDC World Championship had figures from all sports loving the darts

Darts might just be one of the most absorbing sports in the world, and if that doesn’t sound right to you, perhaps athletes and officials from the world of hockey, football, rugby and snooker might change your mind.

This time around it was an all-Dutch quarter-final at the PDC World Championship between reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld that had viewers enthralled.

The match was slow to get going, but quickly hit its stride when, in the best-of-nine-sets game, the score was tied at 3-3. The fans were on the edge of their seats.

You cant afford to lose that set Barney #MVGvRVB pic.twitter.com/Y0OKJIhzDe — Colin (@colinaxelfoley) December 29, 2017

The two competitors matched one another stride for stride, with the outcome to be decided by a final set.

How in the wide world of sports has this ended up 4-4?! A truly bizarre match. Loving it. Game on! #MVGvRVB #PDCWorldChampionship2018 🎯 — colin murray (@ColinMurray) December 29, 2017

Good darts all round, the spectators agreed.

Good arrers. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) December 29, 2017

Sensational darts. — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) December 29, 2017

GREAT DARTS — Enzo Eamore (@EamoV1) December 29, 2017

Athletes and sporting figures were also enthralled. Samantha Quek, who won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games with the Great Britain women’s hockey team, quickly became a fan.

Threw the darts on about 15 mins ago as there was no other sport to watch and now I am engrossed in it 😂 #Newbie #Darts #MVGvRVB — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile figures from rugby league, football, and even snooker referee Jan Verhaas were watching closely.

And this is why I wanna go the darts next year! Right match #MVGvRVB — Joe Burgess (@JoeBurgess1) December 29, 2017

Stand up if you love the darts #MVGvRVB 🎯 — David Dunn (@David8Dunn) December 29, 2017

Punch for punch now #rvbmvg — Jan Verhaas (@janverhaas) December 29, 2017

What a game off darts !!! #MVGvRVB 🎯🎯 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) December 29, 2017

In the end it was van Gerwen who held on for victory, reaching the semi-final of the competition where he will meet Englishman Rob Cross.

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN WINS A WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSIC



This stunning match finally comes to an end - MvG will face Rob Cross in the semi-final 👏🏼#WHdarts #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/qkpBceMpz0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2017

WOW!



What a tungsten treat that was... Absolutely incredible match between Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld!



The reigning World Champion wins the decider and is into the Semi-Finals.#MVGvRVB #LoveTheDarts #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/NhtW1rHBlg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2017

And while the fans loved watching, it was good to see the two competitors recognising one another’s achievements afterwards.

This will hurt for a while but I gave it all I got. @MvG180 is such a great Champion and I hope he goes on to win it !! I will be back next year because I will never give up !! Thank you to all my sponsors and fans for the support ! pic.twitter.com/eUog5hmeab — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) December 29, 2017

Hope you all enjoyed that. Always have great games with Raymond and did again tonight. He pushed me all the way. Very happy with the win and my game (except at the beginning) but know I have more gears to go! Look forward to semi-final against Rob Cross tomorrow. 🎯 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 29, 2017

You’ve got to love the darts, haven’t you?