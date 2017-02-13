An Ajax player just took bad sportsmanship to a brand new level

Sometimes something happens in football and you don’t know whether to applaud or despair.

And this little bit of gamesmanship from Ajax’s Joel Veltman, in their 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, is definitely an example.

Yes, you really did just see what you think you saw.

Veltman urges the opposition to stop playing because his team-mate Bertrand Traore is down injured, then takes the opportunity to charge down the wing and get a cross into the box.

Thankfully, karmically, Ajax didn’t score – but football fans weren’t terribly impressed.

Now we fully expect “doing a Veltman” to pass into the football lexicon.
