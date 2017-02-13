An Ajax player just took bad sportsmanship to a brand new level
Sometimes something happens in football and you don’t know whether to applaud or despair.
And this little bit of gamesmanship from Ajax’s Joel Veltman, in their 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, is definitely an example.
PRANK 😂 Veltman fooled his opponent. #ajax #ajaspa #prank #veltman #eredivisie pic.twitter.com/hZufawpRUk— Dutch Goals And More (@DutchGoalsAMore) February 12, 2017
Yes, you really did just see what you think you saw.
Veltman urges the opposition to stop playing because his team-mate Bertrand Traore is down injured, then takes the opportunity to charge down the wing and get a cross into the box.
Thankfully, karmically, Ajax didn’t score – but football fans weren’t terribly impressed.
Ajax players wearing black armbands to mark the sad death of sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/jRxTfiJP7E— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 12, 2017
@joel_veltman shame on you.— Isis Novnak (@IsisNovnak) February 13, 2017
This is why no 1 likes you @joel_veltman https://t.co/O5fKGkkZUm— Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) February 12, 2017
Now we fully expect “doing a Veltman” to pass into the football lexicon.
