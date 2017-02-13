An Ajax player just took bad sportsmanship to a brand new level

Sometimes something happens in football and you don’t know whether to applaud or despair.

And this little bit of gamesmanship from Ajax’s Joel Veltman, in their 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, is definitely an example.

Yes, you really did just see what you think you saw.

Veltman urges the opposition to stop playing because his team-mate Bertrand Traore is down injured, then takes the opportunity to charge down the wing and get a cross into the box.

Thankfully, karmically, Ajax didn’t score – but football fans weren’t terribly impressed.

Ajax players wearing black armbands to mark the sad death of sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/jRxTfiJP7E — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 12, 2017

This is why no 1 likes you @joel_veltman https://t.co/O5fKGkkZUm — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) February 12, 2017

Now we fully expect “doing a Veltman” to pass into the football lexicon.