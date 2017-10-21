‘An absolute nugget of a try’: Stuart Hogg pulled off a sensational touchdown against Leinster

You can tell by his reaction that Stuart Hogg really enjoyed this one, writes Stephen Barry.

Glasgow's Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring his side’s first try. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The Glasgow full-back nabbed a sensational touchdown against Leinster, which, at first glance, looked sure to be ruled out for sliding over the dead-ball line.

“An absolute nugget of a try” was how the Sky commentator described it in real-time but, even then, it was the slow-mo TMO replay which displayed the true brilliance of the finish.

Finn Russell’s wraparound and grubber kick set-up the 16th-minute try for the Warriors, who need a win to keep their hopes alive.

However, a brace of tries from prop Cian Healy had table-toppers Leinster back in front, 17-12, by the break.