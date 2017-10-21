‘An absolute nugget of a try’: Stuart Hogg pulled off a sensational touchdown against Leinster

Back to Leinster Rugby Sport Home

You can tell by his reaction that Stuart Hogg really enjoyed this one, writes Stephen Barry.

Glasgow's Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring his side’s first try. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The Glasgow full-back nabbed a sensational touchdown against Leinster, which, at first glance, looked sure to be ruled out for sliding over the dead-ball line.

“An absolute nugget of a try” was how the Sky commentator described it in real-time but, even then, it was the slow-mo TMO replay which displayed the true brilliance of the finish.

Finn Russell’s wraparound and grubber kick set-up the 16th-minute try for the Warriors, who need a win to keep their hopes alive.

However, a brace of tries from prop Cian Healy had table-toppers Leinster back in front, 17-12, by the break.
KEYWORDS: rugby, leinster

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport