Amir Khan is launching a team-based MMA league in Britain

Mixed martial arts is reaching bigger audiences than ever through the UFC and Amir Khan thinks he can help the combat sport grow even more, through a team-based competition in Britain.

The Bolton boxer said he is launching the Super Fight League, where eight teams from around Britain compete in a league format, in 2017.

“The market is massive for us. We want to reach countries like India with a population of 1.2 billion people,” he told the BBC.

(John Walton/PA)

Conor McGregor has helped take UFC to new heights and is very aware of the fact – telling the UFC’s new owners, who purchased the company for $4 billion, that he wanted a stake. Khan feels there could be similar benefits for him.

“MMA is big and getting bigger,” he said. “Fighters like Conor McGregor are making a lot of noise. MMA is hitting some high numbers on pay per view.”

There’s definitely a thirst for MMA right now, so it could be a smart move for the 30-year-old. And if it happens, it’s an exciting one too.