Amir Khan announces split from wife in tweets directed at Anthony Joshua

Back to Sport Home

Amir Khan has announced he is splitting from his wife Faryal in a series of angry tweets.

In a situation that unravelled quickly on Friday afternoon, Khan made repeated mentions of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who was quick to distance himself from the dispute.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom.

Khan, the former unified light-welterweight champion, started the sequence, tweeting that he had agreed to split with wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, who he married in 2013.

He tagged Joshua in a tweet which read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua".

And although Amir Khan made no specific accusations about Joshua, the 27-year-old quickly tweeted a link to the video of Shaggy's song 'It wasn't me' before adding: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".

Press Association Sport understands the tweets were sent by Amir Khan and his management have been contacted for comment.
KEYWORDS: boxing, amir khan, wife, Faryal Makhdoom, anthony joshua

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport