Amir Khan announces split from wife in tweets directed at Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan has announced he is splitting from his wife Faryal in a series of angry tweets.

In a situation that unravelled quickly on Friday afternoon, Khan made repeated mentions of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who was quick to distance himself from the dispute.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom.

Khan, the former unified light-welterweight champion, started the sequence, tweeting that he had agreed to split with wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, who he married in 2013.

He tagged Joshua in a tweet which read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua".

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Mans like Joshua can have my left overs! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

And although Amir Khan made no specific accusations about Joshua, the 27-year-old quickly tweeted a link to the video of Shaggy's song 'It wasn't me' before adding: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".

Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017

Press Association Sport understands the tweets were sent by Amir Khan and his management have been contacted for comment.