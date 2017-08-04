Amir Khan announces split from wife in tweets directed at Anthony Joshua
04/08/2017 - 16:20:47Back to Sport Home
Amir Khan has announced he is splitting from his wife Faryal in a series of angry tweets.
In a situation that unravelled quickly on Friday afternoon, Khan made repeated mentions of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who was quick to distance himself from the dispute.
Khan, the former unified light-welterweight champion, started the sequence, tweeting that he had agreed to split with wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, who he married in 2013.
He tagged Joshua in a tweet which read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua".
So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017
Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017
Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017
Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017
Mans like Joshua can have my left overs!— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017
And although Amir Khan made no specific accusations about Joshua, the 27-year-old quickly tweeted a link to the video of Shaggy's song 'It wasn't me' before adding: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".
August 4, 2017
Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017
Press Association Sport understands the tweets were sent by Amir Khan and his management have been contacted for comment.
Join the conversation - comment here