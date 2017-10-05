American footballer accused of sexism following response to a female reporter’s question

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been accused of sexism after comments made to Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue.

Rodrigue asked Newton a question about the routes of one of his receivers following a practice session, to which Newton initially replied: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like, it’s funny.”

A route is a pattern of movement that a receiver will use to get on the end of a pass.

Newton went on to answer the question before the press conference moved on, but Rodrigue and others were clearly not happy with the 28-year-old’s reaction.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

And Rodrigue clarified that she had spoken to Newton afterwards, tweeting: “I spoke with him after and it was worse.”

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

According to a statement from Rodrigue issued to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport, Newton did not apologise.

Many took issue with Newton’s comments, which represent a frustrating element of the wider world of sports.

What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He's not joking around with friends, he's being condescending to a reporter doing her job — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 4, 2017

Unfortunately, Cam Newton's sexism happens more than people think. We get this from athletes, coaches, colleague, readers, viewers... — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) October 4, 2017

Shame on Cam Newton. And it's a crying shame the sexism that women have to fight through overt and otherwise in this industry. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) October 4, 2017

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond issued a statement as well, which said that Newton had “expressed regret for using those words”.

A statement from #Panthers spokesman @StevenJuston, on Cam Newton’s remarks at today’s press conference pic.twitter.com/pJJ5frtFjx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2017

The NFL’s statement on the subject read: “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”