American football stars turned away from London nightclub for being ‘too urban’

NFL player Mark Ingram claims he and three of his New Orleans Saints team-mates were denied entry to a London nightclub yesterday evening for being "too urban".

Running back Ingram, a former first-round draft pick in 2011, alleged on Twitter that Cirque Le Soir in Soho had stopped the 27-year-old, Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and BW Webb, along with two others, from entering their premises despite the fact they had reservations.

Writing on his Twitter account, Ingram said: "They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! cc:saints roster".

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Ingram, who is 5'9", then uploaded a picture of the group along with the caption: "Is this what 6 big "too urban" guys look like?! @CirqueLeSoir @TheVonnBell7 @SterlingMoore @OhGi_3Dawg3 @burtleyc @Flintsbadguy #AllSmiles"

On its website Cirque Le Soir claims to be "London's most A-list club and decadent circus", while it lists of host of celebrities who have attended the venue including Super Bowl LI half-time act Lady Gaga, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Di Caprio and multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West.

The NFL is currently on an off-season break after the Super Bowl earlier this month but the Saints quartet were over in the capital ahead of their trip later in the year when they will face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley.

Ingram's story brought responses from a number of other NFL players, many of whom are due to play in London next year, including Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson. The latter quoted a response for his former Saints colleague on social media and said: "Not too urban for @NFL to have us performing over there tho".

In a series of other tweets Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 for being the best college player in the country, stressed he had otherwise enjoyed his trip.

He said: "Nonetheless we all can't wait to play out here @NFLUK next season!!! Gonna be crazy experience and I'm excited about it! I â¤ï¸ England!"

Nonetheless we all can't wait to play out here @NFLUK next season!!! Gonna be crazy experience and I'm excited about it! I ❤️ England! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!! This was our first #TooUrban encounter entire trip! I ❤️ England! #TooUrban https://t.co/QbmMtkWcza — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Press Association Sport has contacted Cirque Le Soir for comment regarding Ingram's allegations.