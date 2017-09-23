Alvaro Morata scores sensational hat-trick and convinces fans there really is life after Diego Costa

Chelsea continued to show there is life after Diego Costa with another Premier League victory at Stoke and Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.

Morata, the club-record signing bought to replace Costa, was on the scoresheet again early on before Pedro extended the lead on the half-hour mark.

He completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute when Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas combined to lay on a tap-in and seal a fourth win in five Premier League matches for Conte’s team.

And football fans, particularly Chelsea supporters, are liking what they see.

Even Gary Lineker joined in to share his opinion.

Relations between Costa and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte began to deteriorate in January when the striker reportedly had his head turned by a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League, which soon evaporated.

It was further strained over the summer with the player – having initially been granted an additional summer break after being told he could leave the club – ending up in exile in Brazil.

But on Thursday a deal was agreed for Costa to return to his former club Atletico Madrid and that move should be finalised next week.
