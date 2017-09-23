Alvaro Morata scores sensational hat-trick and convinces fans there really is life after Diego Costa

Chelsea continued to show there is life after Diego Costa with another Premier League victory at Stoke and Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.

Morata, the club-record signing bought to replace Costa, was on the scoresheet again early on before Pedro extended the lead on the half-hour mark.

He completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute when Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas combined to lay on a tap-in and seal a fourth win in five Premier League matches for Conte’s team.

And football fans, particularly Chelsea supporters, are liking what they see.

MORATA!!!!!!!! WHO NEEDS COSTA ANYWAY!!!



#10 — Malaysia-Soljabiru (@oisoljabiru) September 23, 2017

I do not want to hear about Diego Costa anymore this season.



Main man here. The Morata Era.#AM9 #CFC pic.twitter.com/gvpuMU2dRi — Lav (@ConteTactics) September 23, 2017

Alvaro Morata is simply sensational. The man doesn't even look like he tries. He looks like he was just born to score. Amazing player. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) September 23, 2017

Morata leaving the stadium pic.twitter.com/EPIWVHgFbB — Michyholic (@MichyhoIic) September 23, 2017

Diego who? 👀



Alvaro Morata scores Chelsea's first Premier League hat-trick since Diego Costa's against Swansea in September 2014. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ujePEiPZzw — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2017

Tell me again about Morata's crappy scoring stats bro — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) September 23, 2017

Alvaro Morata has now scored as many Premier League hat-tricks for Chelsea (1) as Diego Costa.



The perfect replacement. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lMQeZaQVUJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2017

Even Gary Lineker joined in to share his opinion.

Who needs Costa? 2 cracking finishes from Morata. Read a lot of rubbish about him after one below par performance last week. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2017

Relations between Costa and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte began to deteriorate in January when the striker reportedly had his head turned by a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League, which soon evaporated.

It was further strained over the summer with the player – having initially been granted an additional summer break after being told he could leave the club – ending up in exile in Brazil.

But on Thursday a deal was agreed for Costa to return to his former club Atletico Madrid and that move should be finalised next week.