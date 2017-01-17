Alun Wyn Jones to captain Wales in Six Nations

Alun Wyn Jones will captain Wales in this season's Six Nations Championship.

The 31-year-old Ospreys lock, who has won 105 caps, takes over from Sam Warburton in Wales' senior playing role.

Warburton, who has skippered Wales a record 49 times since taking charge in June 2011, joins Jones in a 36-man Six Nations squad that was named by interim head coach Rob Howley on Tuesday.

The squad features a number of uncapped players including Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Leicester back Owen Williams.