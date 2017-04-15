(Almost) everyone is over the moon for Vincent Kompany after he scored against Southampton

Vincent Kompany is undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders in recent Premier League history, but unfortunately for Manchester City, he’s rarely been available when they’ve needed him over the past few seasons.

A series of injuries have kept the City captain out of the side, and there’s no denying he’s been missed. Against Southampton though, the 31-year-old showed just how much.

Kompany scored his first goal for the club in 608 days to break the deadlock, and his celebration was quite something.

2015 - Vincent Kompany has scored his first Premier League goal since August 2015, though this is only his 17th game since then. Skipper. pic.twitter.com/GFJnhFMyYP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

All the emotion that comes with being sidelined for such a long time looked like it came pouring out when Kompany headed in from a corner on 55 minutes, with the captain racing to the away fans with a look of pure release on his face.

Kompany is the man pic.twitter.com/JKiVVEC9RO — Josh (@jjchabrams) April 15, 2017

It was the Belgian’s very first shot of the season, and football fans were delighted for someone who’s always come across as one of the nicest people in the Premier League.

So happy for Vincent Kompany, the leader is back❤️ — BK (@ByronMCFC) April 15, 2017

I'm over the moon for Vincent Kompany, I can't lie. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 15, 2017

Genuinely feel so happy for Vincent Kompany #SOUMCI — Oliver Gardner (@OllyG23) April 15, 2017

Love Vincent Kompany so much, what a hero what a man. #SOUMCI — Carrick_fan fan (@Kolarovesque) April 15, 2017

Some fans were a bit worried about the vigorous nature of his celebration…

And want nothing more than Kompany to stay fit for the rest of the season.

Now, can we wrap Kompany in wool and bubble wrap and...please try not to break him again? #SOUMCI — Makoto R. (@renaissancemako) April 15, 2017

It wasn’t just at the attacking end of the pitch that Kompany made his mark though.

City were noticeably more solid at the back in their 3-0 win, something you’ve not often been able to say about them this season.

And with a fully fit Kompany back in the side, you wouldn’t bet against Manchester City securing a top-four place.

Here's to you Vincent kompany — Craig (@craigyweir) April 15, 2017

Welcome back!