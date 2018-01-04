Allardyce optimistic about completing deal for Tosun

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed the club are close to sealing a deal for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.

Allardyce (pictured) said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday that talks over personal terms are advanced and that the frontman, who is reportedly valued at £27m, could even be registered in time for Friday night's FA Cup third round clash with derby rivals Liverpool.

He said: "I think personal terms are at the final stage. That might happen and we might get him registered for the Cup."

"After some long negotiations we have got to that stage now so that might happen and he might even be getting registered before the cup if we're lucky but there's a medical to go through so it might be tight.

"Securing the player is the most important thing because it is our biggest area of concern with the number of goals we are capable of getting.

"On his track record, his age and his ability hopefully that is the case."

The Toffees boss has not ruled out registering the 26-year-old in time to be eligible for Friday night's FA Cup Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, he admits even if the paperwork is completed before tomorrow's noon deadline it would be a risk to play the newcomer.

"We wouldn't want to risk damaging him just because it is the Liverpool game because he hasn't trained for a few days.

"There is a lot of mental energy burned waiting to get the move you want so you wouldn't want to put him on in that game and risk an injury."

As long suspected, however, the future of Barkley is destined to be away from the club.

The England international rejected a new contract last year and a move to Chelsea collapsed at the last minute in August but Allardyce expects there to be further movement this month.

"I think the club was resigned before I got here that they were going to lose Ross so I can't see that changing," he added.

"I would expect there would be (contact) some time in this window if there is going to be any interest from any of the big boys."

Forwards Kevin Mirallas and Sandro Ramirez are also likely departures in January.

"It depends on many factors: does Kevin fancy the club that comes in for him, do we agree with the fee offered?

"You never say never to what goes on in the January window.

"There have been no bids for Sandro, there will be no loans as far as my recommendation would be but I don't make the final decision.

"If anyone is going to leave it would have to be the right fee for us and we could use that money somewhere else to strengthen our squad."