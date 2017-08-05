All too easy for Dublin as Tyrone await in All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin 1-19 Monaghan 0-12

Dublin breezed into an eighth consecutive All-Ireland semi-final with a facile victory over Monaghan this evening, writes John Fogarty.

Tyrone, who also had it so easy against Armagh in the curtain-raiser, will be their opponents on August 27 and they will have watched on with admiration as they made light work of Monaghan’s challenge.

Dean Rock scored 1-8, his goal coming in the 40th minute when Paddy Andrews aerially beat Colin Walshe to a free and squared it to his fellow inside forward.

That put Dublin 11 ahead but Monaghan’s number was well and truly up long before that even if Conor McCarthy injected vitality into their attack when coming on.

The All-Ireland champions weren’t all that great to start with but then they didn’t need to be. By half-time, they had collected five wides and left three shots short but then their 11 points to Monaghan’s paltry three was ever so handsome.

Paul Mannion and Andrews opened the scoring and while Conor McManus hit back with one it was another 25 minutes before Monaghan scored again.

By that time, Dublin’s total read nine points, four of them Rock frees. Monaghan were struggling with the variation of runs Dublin were making through the middle and their discipline left a lot to be desired.

Monaghan weren’t exactly winning many frees either, though, and the yellow card dished out to Conor McManus in the 26th minute seemed harsh considering Jonny Cooper was the initial agitator and seemed to make a meal of their exchange.

Then again, Cooper was hit hard by Drew Wylie later for his troubles.

Dublin could have found the net in the 20th minute when Brian Fenton threaded through a fine kick-pass to Con O’Callaghan but Rory Beggan stood tall and kept him out. Paddy Andrew miscued the follow-up and Monaghan could breathe a little easier.

However, there was no let-up and Dublin continued the scoring, Monaghan’s only responses a Colin Walshe point and another from Karl O’Connell, both from reasonably difficult angles.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (1-8, 0-7 frees, 1 45); P. Andrews, P. Mannion (0-3 each); J. McCaffrey, C. O’Callaghan, J. McCarthy, E. O’Gara, P. Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: C. McManus (0-4, 3 frees); C. McCarthy (0-3); C. Walshe, K. O’Connell, R. Beggan (free), D. Hughes, R. McAnespie (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton (c); M. Fitzsimons, P. McMahon; J. Cooper; J. Small, C. O’Sullivan, J. McCaffrey; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; E. Lowndes, C. O’Callaghan, C. Kilkenny; P. Mannion, P. Andrews, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: B. Brogan for E. Lowndes (42); D. Daly for J. Small, P. Flynn for J. McCarthy (52); E. O’Gara for P. Andrews (54); M.D. Macauley for C. Kilkenny (58); D. Byrne for J. Cooper (61).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; D. Wylie, F. Kelly, R, Wylie; S. Carey; C. Walshe (c), K. Duffy, K. O’Connell; K. Hughes, D. Hughes; R. McAnespie, D. Ward; J. McCarron, C. McManus.

Subs for Monaghan: C. McCarthy for G. Doogan (35+1); O. Duffy for D. Ward (h-t); D. Mone for K. O’Connell, V. Corey for R. Wylie (both 44); D. Malone for S. Carey (56); N. McAdam for D. Hughes (63).

Referee: C. Lane (Cork).