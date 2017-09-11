All the reaction as Frank De Boer is sacked in record time

Frank De Boer has been sacked as manager of Crystal Palace after just 77 days in charge.

The 47-year-old Dutchman’s four league games is the fewest in one tenure in Premier League history – although Les Reed’s 40 days and six games at Charlton is still the briefest by time.

The Dutchman oversaw four top-flight defeats, all without scoring, making Palace the first team in England’s top division to ‘achieve’ that feat since Preston 93 years ago.

It seems for many though, De Boer has been a little hard done by.

If you’re wondering what Paris Hilton tweet could possibly have provoked that reaction, here you go.

The Dutchman’s departure from Palace follows a similarly short stint at Inter Milan, where he was sacked only 85 days after his appointment.

Some online thought comparisons were in order – with suggestions that another London club might have acted differently…

It is understood former England manager Roy Hodgson is the favourite to succeed De Boer.

The 70-year-old has been out of management since resigning as England manager after their elimination by Iceland at Euro 2016 – and it seems not everyone would be convinced by his appointment.

Should Hodgson get the job, things will get tough for him pretty quickly.

On Saturday, Palace host Southampton before league games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Until the Englishman is confirmed though, rumours will continue to circulate…

Let’s wait and see…
