All the reaction as Frank De Boer is sacked in record time

Frank De Boer has been sacked as manager of Crystal Palace after just 77 days in charge.

The 47-year-old Dutchman’s four league games is the fewest in one tenure in Premier League history – although Les Reed’s 40 days and six games at Charlton is still the briefest by time.

4 - Frank de Boer's four-game tenure as Crystal Palace manager is the fewest by a permanent manager in @PremierLeague history. Departed. pic.twitter.com/pFQIi3Zdt1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2017

The Dutchman oversaw four top-flight defeats, all without scoring, making Palace the first team in England’s top division to ‘achieve’ that feat since Preston 93 years ago.

It seems for many though, De Boer has been a little hard done by.

Crystal Palace hire Frank de Boer because they "need an evolution over a period of time."

Crystal Palace fire Frank de Boer after four games — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 11, 2017

Go home Palace, you're drunk — Ben Bailey Smith (@docbrown88) September 11, 2017

How could the Palace board possibly think that 77 days & 4 games was sufficient time for Frank de Boer to instil his tactics into a new team https://t.co/Tqb1jr8AsD — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 11, 2017

If you’re wondering what Paris Hilton tweet could possibly have provoked that reaction, here you go.

The Dutchman’s departure from Palace follows a similarly short stint at Inter Milan, where he was sacked only 85 days after his appointment.

85 days at Inter and 77 days at Crystal Palace, Frank de Boer is certainly making a name for himself. Really harsh circumstances. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 11, 2017

Some online thought comparisons were in order – with suggestions that another London club might have acted differently…

If Frank de Boer was the Arsenal manager, he would have been given a pay rise and a 2 year contract extension! — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 11, 2017

It is understood former England manager Roy Hodgson is the favourite to succeed De Boer.

The 70-year-old has been out of management since resigning as England manager after their elimination by Iceland at Euro 2016 – and it seems not everyone would be convinced by his appointment.

"We need a long-term, fresh, modern philosophy that will take the club forward, Frank hasn't got it"



"......Roy Hodgson"



Jesus Christ😂😂 — Tom Mellor (@MellorFootball) September 11, 2017

How to become the laughing stock of the Premier League:

1) Sack Frank De Boer after 4 games

2) Appoint Roy Hodgson@CPFC - you nailed it. pic.twitter.com/HhqRn4OHvx — Paul Bennett (@peab23) September 11, 2017

Should Hodgson get the job, things will get tough for him pretty quickly.

On Saturday, Palace host Southampton before league games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Until the Englishman is confirmed though, rumours will continue to circulate…

Theresa May on her way to the palace — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 13, 2016

Good move for Palace IMO. She's a strong and stable coach https://t.co/7ypfG95L3h — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) September 11, 2017

Let’s wait and see…