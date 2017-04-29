All the numbers behind Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League

Sunderland’s defeat at home to Bournemouth in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off sealed their fate as the first team relegated of the season.

The Black Cats’ slip back into the Championship comes after 10 years in the top division, and in truth it’s been coming for some time.

In three of the previous four seasons they have finished 16th or below – and the stats for David Moyes’ side this season don’t read much better…

21 – Sunderland’s current points tally, leaving them 13 adrift of survival with only 12 left to play for.

15 – They have at least surpassed this, their lowest ever tally from back in the 2006-07 season when they were last relegated – and indeed their total of 19 points four years previously.

At the time 15 was a record low for total points – but Derby swiftly topped, or should we say bottomed, that with 11 in 2007-08.

5 – The number of wins they have after 34 games, matched only by Middlesbrough – who are six points ahead thanks largely to their relative strength at the back.

301 – The number of minutes they’ve spent in a winning position, the lowest of any top-flight team.

18% – Moyes’ win percentage as Sunderland boss, in all competitions.

-34 – Sunderland’s goal difference is the worst in the top flight, three worse than Hull.

7 – Only seven players have scored Premier League goals for Sunderland this season. Boro, with nine, are the only other club in single figures.

26 – Only Boro, with 24, have scored fewer goals than Sunderland. Jermain Defoe, with 14, has more than half of the Black Cats’ tally.

After Defoe, the club’s next-highest scorers this season have just three league goals apiece.

One, Victor Anichebe, has been injured for much of the campaign. The other, Patrick van Aanholt, left the club in January and is a full-back.

18 – Moyes’ side have failed to score in 18 league games this season, the most in the Premier League.

17 – On the brighter side, the club had a player recognised in the PFA awards for the first time in 17 years, with Jordan Pickford nominated for Young Player of the Year.

That being said, the fact it was their goalkeeper who made the list goes some way to indicating how Sunderland’s season has gone.