All the jokes, praise and commiseration as Gilles Muller beats Rafael Nadal in epic match
Well, if you didn’t manage to catch Rafael Nadal’s game against Gilles Muller it’s fair to say you missed an epic encounter.
The Spaniard and the Luxembourgian took the match to five sets, with Rafa going two down at the beginning of the match before clawing his way back – all before losing it in a final set which went on for a whopping 28 games to this, Muller’s fifth and final match point
"It's the win of his life"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017
- Gilles Muller celebrates a truly stunning result... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kXwY8mEsrU
"I haven't really realised what just happened - it's just a great feeling"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017
- Gilles Muller, #Wimbledon quarter-finalist#ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/AXpsdv80RH
The match, which Muller won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13, went on for a whopping four hours and 48 minutes – causing many, billionaire television personalities included, to crack a few jokes.
When Muller started the match with Nadal he had a full head if hair— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 10, 2017
I'm going to miss my daughter's wedding at this rate. She hasn't even been born yet #Muller #Nadal #Wimbledon— Jack Poynter (@JPoynter91) July 10, 2017
Me watching the final set in the #Nadal v #Muller match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xz9PlpmKr5— thewisdomtooth (@thewisdomtooth) July 10, 2017
The year is 2057 and #Nadal and #Mueller are still playing their 4th round match. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xlIHP7jW5F— Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) July 10, 2017
During the match though, the incredible length and quality of the game was all just too intense to handle for many.
Nadal vs Muller right now. I've never been so tense #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eAvuDvFyhO— Ben Hyde (@henbyde) July 10, 2017
I am EXHAUSTED watching this #Nadal match at #Wimbledon 🎾An unbelievable standard of tennis! pic.twitter.com/zifACaPd66— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 10, 2017
Pretty soon I will have no nails left #wimbledon #nadal #muller pic.twitter.com/23ZPGeYQtU— Hannah Cooper (@HanInHeels) July 10, 2017
This is mental!— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 10, 2017
Many took to social media to congratulate Muller, 34, on winning the epic tie – which helped him to his first ever Wimbledon quarter final.
Well that was brilliant. Nadal is such a class act, so gracious in defeat but WHAT a performance from Muller 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🎾 #Wimbeldon— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 10, 2017
But one sounded like they wanted to take a bit of credit for themselves…
I tell you what. I would give a lot of credit to whoever hit with Gilles Muller yesterday at 11am for that epic win against Rafa... 😏— Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 10, 2017
Fair play to you Liam.
Others offered commiserations to Nadal.
What a match from Gilles Muller but kinda sad we won't be seeing more of Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon again this year 😢 #Wimbledon— Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) July 10, 2017
What an incredible warrior #Nadal is. Wasn't enough today but fought until the end and never gave up. A pleasure to watch. #Wimbledon— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 10, 2017
They’re not wrong about Nadal being a class act either.
Class in defeat.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017
After a titanic contest, Rafael Nadal waits to walk off court with opponent Gilles Muller#Wimbledon #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/1URgEVS9sG
Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson, who was decidedly pro-Muller, seemed to have a unique train of thought…
You wouldn't believe it listening to the commentary but this Muller chap is also a good tennis player.— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017
In a minute, they're going to start telling us that Nadal has the more magnificent penis— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017
Well there we are. Commentary team eating humble pie— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017
For many though the real winner in this match was the sport itself.
Neither Nadal not #muller, it was Tennis, who is the real winner in the end. Four & half hour of complete entertainment. 🎾— Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) July 10, 2017
Matches like #Nadal vs #Muller is why we play best-of-five set matches at the Grand Slams. Amazing! #Wimbledon— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 10, 2017
Müller lights up Wimbledon with a sensational victory against a sporting great. Extraordinary match.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 10, 2017
Let’s hope for a few more of these before the week is out…
