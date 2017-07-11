All the jokes, praise and commiseration as Gilles Muller beats Rafael Nadal in epic match

Back to Sport Home

Well, if you didn’t manage to catch Rafael Nadal’s game against Gilles Muller it’s fair to say you missed an epic encounter.

The Spaniard and the Luxembourgian took the match to five sets, with Rafa going two down at the beginning of the match before clawing his way back – all before losing it in a final set which went on for a whopping 28 games to this, Muller’s fifth and final match point

The match, which Muller won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13, went on for a whopping four hours and 48 minutes – causing many, billionaire television personalities included, to crack a few jokes.

During the match though, the incredible length and quality of the game was all just too intense to handle for many.

Many took to social media to congratulate Muller, 34, on winning the epic tie – which helped him to his first ever Wimbledon quarter final.

But one sounded like they wanted to take a bit of credit for themselves…

Fair play to you Liam.

Others offered commiserations to Nadal.

They’re not wrong about Nadal being a class act either.

Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson, who was decidedly pro-Muller, seemed to have a unique train of thought…

For many though the real winner in this match was the sport itself.

Let’s hope for a few more of these before the week is out…
KEYWORDS: Viral, Wimbledon, Nadal, Reaction, UK, Gilles Muller, Rafael Nadal, Reaction, tennis, Wimbledon, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport