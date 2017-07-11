All the jokes, praise and commiseration as Gilles Muller beats Rafael Nadal in epic match

Well, if you didn’t manage to catch Rafael Nadal’s game against Gilles Muller it’s fair to say you missed an epic encounter.

The Spaniard and the Luxembourgian took the match to five sets, with Rafa going two down at the beginning of the match before clawing his way back – all before losing it in a final set which went on for a whopping 28 games to this, Muller’s fifth and final match point

"It's the win of his life"



- Gilles Muller celebrates a truly stunning result... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kXwY8mEsrU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

The match, which Muller won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13, went on for a whopping four hours and 48 minutes – causing many, billionaire television personalities included, to crack a few jokes.

When Muller started the match with Nadal he had a full head if hair — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 10, 2017

I'm going to miss my daughter's wedding at this rate. She hasn't even been born yet #Muller #Nadal #Wimbledon — Jack Poynter (@JPoynter91) July 10, 2017

The year is 2057 and #Nadal and #Mueller are still playing their 4th round match. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xlIHP7jW5F — Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) July 10, 2017

During the match though, the incredible length and quality of the game was all just too intense to handle for many.

Nadal vs Muller right now. I've never been so tense #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eAvuDvFyhO — Ben Hyde (@henbyde) July 10, 2017

I am EXHAUSTED watching this #Nadal match at #Wimbledon 🎾An unbelievable standard of tennis! pic.twitter.com/zifACaPd66 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 10, 2017

This is mental! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 10, 2017

Many took to social media to congratulate Muller, 34, on winning the epic tie – which helped him to his first ever Wimbledon quarter final.

Well that was brilliant. Nadal is such a class act, so gracious in defeat but WHAT a performance from Muller 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🎾 #Wimbeldon — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 10, 2017

But one sounded like they wanted to take a bit of credit for themselves…

I tell you what. I would give a lot of credit to whoever hit with Gilles Muller yesterday at 11am for that epic win against Rafa... 😏 — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 10, 2017

Fair play to you Liam.

Others offered commiserations to Nadal.

What a match from Gilles Muller but kinda sad we won't be seeing more of Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon again this year 😢 #Wimbledon — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) July 10, 2017

What an incredible warrior #Nadal is. Wasn't enough today but fought until the end and never gave up. A pleasure to watch. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 10, 2017

They’re not wrong about Nadal being a class act either.

Class in defeat.



After a titanic contest, Rafael Nadal waits to walk off court with opponent Gilles Muller#Wimbledon #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/1URgEVS9sG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson, who was decidedly pro-Muller, seemed to have a unique train of thought…

You wouldn't believe it listening to the commentary but this Muller chap is also a good tennis player. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017

In a minute, they're going to start telling us that Nadal has the more magnificent penis — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017

Well there we are. Commentary team eating humble pie — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 10, 2017

For many though the real winner in this match was the sport itself.

Neither Nadal not #muller, it was Tennis, who is the real winner in the end. Four & half hour of complete entertainment. 🎾 — Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) July 10, 2017

Matches like #Nadal vs #Muller is why we play best-of-five set matches at the Grand Slams. Amazing! #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 10, 2017

Müller lights up Wimbledon with a sensational victory against a sporting great. Extraordinary match. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 10, 2017

Let’s hope for a few more of these before the week is out…