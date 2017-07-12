All the funniest reactions to Floyd Mayweather’s feisty first face-off with Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor shared some strong words in front of a crowd of 20,000 in Los Angeles, California, last night – in their first promotional face-off prior to their August 26 super-fight.

The fight is one of the most hotly anticipated of modern times, so it’s fair to say the promotion received a bit of attention – some of which has been rather humorous.

Such as this creation for those of you who are gaming fans…

When you already picked your character in Tekken & your brother still tryna decide. pic.twitter.com/0CybBU3vx3 — Craig The DJ (@DJTGIF) July 12, 2017

It’s funny because it’s true.

McGregor, 28, crosses disciplines from mixed martial arts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to take on undefeated 40-year-old boxing legend Mayweather.

Although American Mayweather is the resounding bookies’ favourite, some thought the Irishman got the upper hand at the press conference before it even started.

Floyd is on time and Conor is late.



1-0 McGregor, made Floyd look like a perfect attendance nerd. #MayweatherMcGregor — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) July 11, 2017

Mayweather was, apparently, on time. What a square – right?

Although he was later to the venue, McGregor did arrive on stage before Mayweather however – and UFC president Dana White had an impassioned introduction waiting for him.

Dana White's introduction of Conor McGregor was passionate to say the least. H/T @redditmma pic.twitter.com/DHOZHB7wbH — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2017

Easy Dana.

The confidence shown by McGregor’s team was nothing to what Mayweather would soon have to say though – as he went against previous claims and said he’d even fight in the UFC octagon under MMA rules.

“I don’t care if it’s a ring or it’s an octagon, I will kick ass,” he said. “I don’t back down for anybody.”

When Mayweather said he would fight McGregor in the octagon. pic.twitter.com/ayGNbjih1L — Harrison (@_HPerez8) July 11, 2017

Mayweather: 'I don't care if it's in the ring or the octagon' #maymacworldtour pic.twitter.com/6Y0owjgNQq — Stewart Thomson (@stewbacca51) July 11, 2017

Flyod just said he would beat #McGregor with UFC gloves in the octagon 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #McGregorMayweather pic.twitter.com/p5JjVXrxBc — PT Kent London (@PT_Kent_London) July 11, 2017

“You line them up and I will knock them down,” added Mayweather. “On August 26, I’m gonna knock this b**** out too.”

McGregor retorted: “You haven’t knocked anyone out in about 20 years.”

This reply of McGregor’s was rather in keeping with the message he had written on his suit for Mayweather – which read “f*** you” in pinstripe lines across the material.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

McGregor seemed to draw attention to his suit too – by pointing out Mayweather was in a tracksuit.

“He can’t even afford a suit anymore,” said McGregor. “The Rolls is a 2012 outside.”

Conor says to Floyd: "He's in a bleepin' track suit." Then refers to his little legs, little head, little core. Funny. Predicts KO inside 4 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 11, 2017

Perhaps one of Mayweather’s biggest moments of the night came when he brandished what he said was a cheque for $100million – reportedly his fee for coming out of retirement.

However, according to a notice of a federal tax lien filed by the IRS in the US, the man nicknamed “Money” owes $22.2 million (£17.3 million) in taxes from the nine-figure sum he earned in his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Unfortunately for Mayweather, it seems McGregor was aware of this.

Floyd: "still got a $100 million"

Conor: "that's going to the tax man" #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/ORJl4WGAAH — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) July 11, 2017

The show from Mayweather didn’t go unnoticed from fans either, who wondered if the IRS might be watching too…

Mayweather pulls out a $100 million check that he says he hasn't cashed. Wonder if the IRS is watching this? #MayMacWorldTour — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 11, 2017

A press conference is always going to be tough with McGregor’s personality, and this promotion is the start of a four-city tour across the US – so some thought the American could be in for a long ride.

When you realize it's only Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/8Q3ulU37ZG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2017

Given the money that’s on offer in the fight though, some reckoned the pair had shared a moment of mutual happiness prior to the fight.

Sneak peek of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor backstage after the start of the #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/7NdIdQTBTd — Kale Havervold (@KaleHavervold) July 11, 2017

With all the drama on display at this first round of verbal jabs between the two fighters though – all some could do was shake their head…

Smh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 11, 2017

The promotional tour will take in Toronto, New York and London over the coming days. Let’s hope for more of the same.