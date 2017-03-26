All the action from today's crucial round of hurling and football matches

Back to Sport Home

Dublin and Clare will battle it out in the Allianz Hurling League Division Relegation play-off after disappointing results for them today.

Dublin lost to Kilkenny by 2-20 to 1-16 at Parnell Park.

Clare went down 2-21 to 1-22 to Waterford at Innovate Wexford Park.

Kilkenny and Waterford both progressed to the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by Cork who edged already-qualified Tipperary by 0-26 to 3-16 at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In Division 1B, already-promoted Wexford claimed their fifth straight win as they defeated Laois by 2-24 to 2-20 at Innovate Wexford Park.

Galway finish second in the Division after they beat Limerick by 0-24 to 1-18 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere, it finished Kerry 2-16 Offaly 1-21at Austin Stack Park.

In the penultimate round of the Allianz Football League Division 1, Kevin McLoughlin's late score earned Mayo a crucial 1-10 to 0-12 win over Tyrone in Omagh.

Elsewhere, it finished Doneal 1-11 Monaghan 1-11 in Ballyshannon.

Cavan kept their hopes of staying in Division 1 alive as they earned a 1-10 to 0-13 draw against Kerry at Breffni Park.

In Division 2, Cork eased their relegation fears with a 0-20 to 2-10 win over Derry at Celtic Park.

Meath maintained their promotion drive with a 3-15 to 0-6 victory over Fermanagh at Pairc Tailteann and it finished Galway 3-15 Down 1-13 at Pairc Esler.

It finished Kildare 0-18 Clare 1-14 in Newbridge.
KEYWORDS: sport, gaa, hurling, football

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport