All the action from today's crucial round of hurling and football matches

Dublin and Clare will battle it out in the Allianz Hurling League Division Relegation play-off after disappointing results for them today.

Dublin lost to Kilkenny by 2-20 to 1-16 at Parnell Park.

Clare went down 2-21 to 1-22 to Waterford at Innovate Wexford Park.

Kilkenny and Waterford both progressed to the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by Cork who edged already-qualified Tipperary by 0-26 to 3-16 at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In Division 1B, already-promoted Wexford claimed their fifth straight win as they defeated Laois by 2-24 to 2-20 at Innovate Wexford Park.

Galway finish second in the Division after they beat Limerick by 0-24 to 1-18 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere, it finished Kerry 2-16 Offaly 1-21at Austin Stack Park.

In the penultimate round of the Allianz Football League Division 1, Kevin McLoughlin's late score earned Mayo a crucial 1-10 to 0-12 win over Tyrone in Omagh.

Elsewhere, it finished Doneal 1-11 Monaghan 1-11 in Ballyshannon.

Cavan kept their hopes of staying in Division 1 alive as they earned a 1-10 to 0-13 draw against Kerry at Breffni Park.

In Division 2, Cork eased their relegation fears with a 0-20 to 2-10 win over Derry at Celtic Park.

Meath maintained their promotion drive with a 3-15 to 0-6 victory over Fermanagh at Pairc Tailteann and it finished Galway 3-15 Down 1-13 at Pairc Esler.

It finished Kildare 0-18 Clare 1-14 in Newbridge.