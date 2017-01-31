All-Ireland camogie champion set for Ireland rugby debut

Leinster's Ailsa Hughes will make her Ireland debut in Friday's Women's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Glasgow's Broadway Stadium.

Railway Union clubwoman Hughes is a former All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie winner with Offaly.

Ailsa Hughes of Leinster is tackled by Siobhán Fleming of Munster during the Women's Interprovincial Rugby Championship Round 3 match at Donnybrook Stadium. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Four of the replacements are also in lined to be capped for the first time - front-row trio Jennie Finlay, Ilse Van Staden, Ciara O'Connor and Eimear Considine. Clare dual Gaelic games player Considine has also played for the Ireland 7s this season.

Leah Lyons, who won her first cap back in November is partnered in the front-row by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.

In the second-row, experienced international Marie-Louise Reilly will lock-down with St. Mary's College player Orla Fitzsimons.

The back-row will see flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy pack-down with Number 8 Paula Fitzpatrick, who will captain the side in absence of Niamh Briggs, who is continuing her rehab from injury.

Nora Stapleton is at out-half with Sene Naoupu partnering Jenny Murphy in midfield.

The back three sees Alison Miller and Niamh Kavanagh on the wings, with Mairead Coyne at full-back.

Ireland Women v Scotland, Friday 3rd Feb, 6.35pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow (Live on RTE2)

15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)

14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes – first cap (Railway Union / Leinster)*

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)

2. Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

4. Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College / Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere / Leinster)*

17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)*

18. Ciara O Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)*

19. Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

20. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)

21. Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht)

22. Claire Mc Laughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

23. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)*

*denotes uncapped player