All-access documentary follows trials and tribulations of Dublin Ladies football team

For three years in a row, Dublin’s ladies footballers became the ‘nearly story’ of Ladies GAA, writes Michael Dorgan.

After falling agonisingly short in three All-Ireland finals, this year the team set upon the long arduous road back to Croke Park with renewed vigour.

Following every step of their journey were documentary filmmakers who were given access to all areas of the teams' trials and tribulations - from gruelling training sessions to dressing room dressing-downs and all of the tactical team talks in between.

Blues Sisters offers viewers an unique behind-the-scenes insight into what it takes to make a team the best in the country as they follow the Dubs' journey through the summer, from the Leinster semi-final win to their September day of reckoning in Croke Park.

This compelling story gives the audience a chance to see the players beyond the blue - the dedication it takes to be a county player and what drives them to sacrifice so much of their personal lives for the love of the game.

Pat Comer, director of A Year ‘Til Sunday, once again captures the journey of a team on their way to win the ultimate goal.

The documentary, produced by Loosehorse, airs Monday next, November 27 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.