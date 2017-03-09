Ali Carter sets up Judd Trump semi-final clash at Players Championship

Ali Carter reached the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Players Championship in Llandudno with a 5-3 victory against Neil Robertson.

World number 12 Carter came from behind in his best-of-nine encounter with Robertson, winning the last three frames to set up a last-four clash with Judd Trump, who overcame Ronnie O'Sullivan in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Carter made a break of 63 in the opening frame against his Australian opponent but it was not enough to take it, however a run of 94 soon levelled the match in its early stages.

Robertson made 57 in the fifth frame to move 3-2 up, but Carter comfortably took the sixth and a break of 84 in the next nudged the Essex potter 4-3 in front, from where he went on to seal his place in the last four.