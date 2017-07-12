Alexis Sanchez leaving Arsenal would 'hit team hard', says Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil believes it would "hit the team quite hard" if Arsenal sold Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger claims the Chile forward has not told him he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium, after Sanchez said during the Confederations Cup in Russia he knew where he would be playing next season but stopped short of announcing his plans.

Manchester City are reported to be ready to offer the former Barcelona forward wages of some £400,000 per week should he opt to push for a move ahead of the final year of his current contract rather than pen a new deal with Arsenal.

German playmaker Ozil, who himself has yet to commit to a contract extension, is in no doubt of the importance of Sanchez, who has been given some extra time off as the rest of the squad headed to Australia for the start of pre-season before matches with Bayern Munich in Shanghai and then Chelsea in Beijing.

Speaking in an interview at the launch of Arsenal's third kit in Sydney, Ozil said on Sky Sports News: "I hope Alexis stays, but I do not know what the status is to be perfectly honest, but I value him a lot as a player and he is very well suited to the game Arsenal play. So from a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it's the player's decision after all.

"It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he is a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but in the end it is a player's decision."

Arsenal have already moved to strengthen their squad with the addition of France forward Alexandre Lacazette in a club-record deal from Lyon following the free transfer of left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.