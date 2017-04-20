Alexis Sanchez, David Silva, Zlatan ... here’s an alternative PFA Team of the Year based on angry tweets

When has the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year ever NOT sparked outrage?

The 2016/17 edition is no different. Chelsea and Tottenham contributed four players each, and even their fans weren’t entirely happy.

Here’s an alternative line-up, based on irate social media…

Goalkeeper

Tom Heaton – Burnley

(Nick Potts/PA)

Tom Heaton would have been a decent shout to be fair – with 17 more saves than any other goalie this season, he’s been essential to Burnley’s survival.

Not having De Gea over Heaton in the PFA Team of the Year. Even without my Burnley hat De Gea not been as good as last year. — james brindle (@brindle182) April 20, 2017

Why is Tom Heaton not in the PFA TOTY? De Gea is a superb keeper but Heaton has earned Burnley so many points & pretty much secured safety — Christopher Coughlin (@ccoughlinsport) April 20, 2017

No arguments here.

Left back

Marcos Alonso – Chelsea

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Lots of people had lots of questions about lots of players.

Danny Rose was awarded the position despite injury ruling him out of the last nine games.

Centre back

Toby Alderweireld – Tottenham

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Ah, Toby Alderweireld – where are you? Not in the team of the year, that’s for sure.

The crying with laughter emoji proved a popular one.

Centre back

Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

This Twitter user can’t take the list seriously, not without Jan Vertonghen involved.

No Jan? Laughable stuff.

Right back

Antonio Valencia – Manchester United

(John Walton/PA)

Kyle Walker got a little bit of stick over his inclusion – is he better than Antonio Valencia?

Kyle Walker over Antonio Valencia? Seriously, @PFA? 🤔 — Rib'ie Isa (@biealwaysanerd) April 20, 2017

Walker’s deserving of his place in our opinion.

Central midfield

David Silva – Manchester City

(Mike Egerton/PA)

No place for Manchester City’s little magician David Silva either.

Happy David Silva doesn't make the PFA Team of The Year Day



Hard to believe it's been 12 months since the last one, same again next year? pic.twitter.com/jJY4RIHpUw — Dave Wilson (@WimpyTweets) April 20, 2017

David Silva should have been on the PFA team of the season. — Ed (@mcfc_pride) April 20, 2017

Central midfield

Ander Herrera – Manchester United

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Ander Herrera gets a place in our alternative team for this tweet alone, referencing his great work in keeping Eden Hazard quiet at the weekend.

Mmm, sassy.

Right wing

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

This Twitter user DEMANDS to know where Kevin De Bruyne is.

He’s probably at training.

Left wing

Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal

(Tim Ireland/AP)

We make this 12 crying with laughter emojis in Alexis Sanchez’s favour.

@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Sanchez got nominated for POTY but not in the TOTY?? What logic is that?? 😂😂 — CFC Tweet 🔵 (@CFCTWEET__) April 20, 2017

They make a strong case.

Striker

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

(Steven Paston/PA)

Sergio Aguero meanwhile can probably expect not to make the team these days.

When you realise Sergio Aguero has been in the #PremierLeague 6 years, scoring 119 goals and never been in the PFA Team of the Year — Marvyn Andy (@Marvynho10) April 20, 2017

But the again Sergio Aguero has never made the PFA Team of The Year so that explains it all — Senzokuhle Sithebe (@SkinnySenz_77) April 20, 2017

Striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

And last but certainly not least, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t have looked out of place in the side.

No Zlatan and Valencia in the PFA team of the year... #MUFC pic.twitter.com/miUa0yN8fM — Amit Mavar (@AmitMavar) April 20, 2017

Maybe next year, Zlatan.