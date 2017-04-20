Alexis Sanchez, David Silva, Zlatan ... here’s an alternative PFA Team of the Year based on angry tweets

When has the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year ever NOT sparked outrage? 

The 2016/17 edition is no different. Chelsea and Tottenham contributed four players each, and even their fans weren’t entirely happy.

Here’s an alternative line-up, based on irate social media…

Goalkeeper

Tom Heaton – Burnley

(Nick Potts/PA)

Tom Heaton would have been a decent shout to be fair – with 17 more saves than any other goalie this season, he’s been essential to Burnley’s survival.

No arguments here.

Left back

Marcos Alonso – Chelsea

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Lots of people had lots of questions about lots of players.

Danny Rose was awarded the position despite injury ruling him out of the last nine games.

Centre back

Toby Alderweireld – Tottenham

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Ah, Toby Alderweireld – where are you? Not in the team of the year, that’s for sure.

The crying with laughter emoji proved a popular one.

Centre back

Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

This Twitter user can’t take the list seriously, not without Jan Vertonghen involved.

No Jan? Laughable stuff.

Right back

Antonio Valencia – Manchester United

(John Walton/PA)

Kyle Walker got a little bit of stick over his inclusion – is he better than Antonio Valencia?

Walker’s deserving of his place in our opinion.

Central midfield

David Silva – Manchester City

(Mike Egerton/PA)

No place for Manchester City’s little magician David Silva either.

Central midfield

Ander Herrera – Manchester United

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Ander Herrera gets a place in our alternative team for this tweet alone, referencing his great work in keeping Eden Hazard quiet at the weekend.

Mmm, sassy.

Right wing

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

This Twitter user DEMANDS to know where Kevin De Bruyne is.

He’s probably at training.

Left wing

Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal

(Tim Ireland/AP)

We make this 12 crying with laughter emojis in Alexis Sanchez’s favour.

They make a strong case.

Striker

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

(Steven Paston/PA)

Sergio Aguero meanwhile can probably expect not to make the team these days.

Striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

And last but certainly not least, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t have looked out of place in the side.

Maybe next year, Zlatan.
