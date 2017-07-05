Alexandre Lacazette will fit right in at Arsenal if his first interview is anything to go by

Arsenal have signed Alexandre Lacazette for what has been reported as a club record fee, potentially rising as high as £52 million.

The 26-year-old’s protracted transfer from home-town club Lyon was finally confirmed late on Wednesday afternoon.

Lacazette has revealed that due to the Gunners’ history of French players and style of football, this was his dream move.

The French forward, who bagged 37 goals in all competitions last season, said: “I am of course delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club. Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so today that dream has been fulfilled.”

But that’s not all – the following admission could well explain why Arsene Wenger was willing to surpass the £42.4 million Arsenal paid for Mesut Ozil to land their man.

“When I play, I like to use my pace and to link up with my teammates. As a forward of course I like to score goals, but that is not all that I am about,” he said.

“I love good flowing football where the whole team is engaged. First of all, you need to have players behind you who pass the ball well, resulting in good goalscoring opportunities.

“I want to give 100% in every match, I want to show I am worthy of the shirt. I want to do everything I can to make sure we win titles.”

That’s music to the Arsenal fans’ ears.