Alexander Zverev clinches Montpellier title with win over Richard Gasquet

Teenager Alexander Zverev won his second ATP Tour title on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 victory over Richard Gasquet in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

Zverev smashed eight aces and broke the two-time defending champion twice to seal the win.

The players exchanged a break of serve in the opening set, but it was 19-year-old Zverev who gained the upper hand in the tie-break.

Another break of serve then followed in game eight of the second set with the German eventually serving out the match, wrapping things up with his fourth match point.

Zverev's first title came in September when he overcame three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka to win the St Petersburg Open in Russia.

He has the chance to win a second title on Sunday when he partners his brother Mischa in the doubles final against Fabrice Martin and Daniel Nestor.

Grigor Dimitrov won his second title of the season by beating David Goffin 7-5 6-4 in the final of the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

After exchanging early breaks of serve, Dimitrov, who defeated Kei Nishikori last month to win the Brisbane International, made the all-important breakthrough in game 12 on his way to the first set.

The 25-year-old raced into a 5-0 lead in the second before surviving a spirited fightback from Goffin, but the home favourite broke serve again in the 10th game to get over the line.