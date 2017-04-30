Alexander Levy wins the China Open again

France's Alexander Levy won the Volvo China Open for the second time in four years after beating South Africa's Dylan Frittelli in a play-off in Beijing.

Levy birdied the 18th hole in regulation to complete a closing 67 and repeated the feat on the first extra hole after Frittelli missed his own longer attempt.

The pair had finished tied on 17 under par after overnight leader Frittelli could only manage a 74 in the final round at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Dylan Frittelli led by 4 shots at the turn but he's been caught by Alexander Levy after 18 holes. Stand by for the play-off #VolvoChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/EstqvwrCqZ — PA Sport (@pasport) April 30, 2017

"This means a lot because it was the first tournament I won on the European Tour," Levy said. "It's an amazing feeling to be back in the winner's circle.

"I won last year after a bad injury and to come back with the win was very tough for me. I'm really happy with what I did today. I want to say happy birthday to my caddie because it's his birthday today and I think it's a really good present."

Frittelli began the day with a three-shot lead and was five clear when nearest challenger Pablo Larrazabal bogeyed the first two holes.

The 26-year-old was still four ahead with seven holes to play, before running up a double bogey on the 12th after his drive finished up against the base of a tree and forced him to take a penalty drop.

A birdie on the 15th - where he drove the green on the short par four - gave Frittelli a two-shot lead, but another errant tee shot on the next came to rest under a large boulder and led to a bogey.

Levy then carded his sixth birdie of the day on the 18th to catch Frittelli, who could not make a winning birdie on the same hole despite being able to get a favourable drop after hitting his approach over a hospitality tent to the left of the green.

From SEVEN shots back to the winner's circle!@alexlevygolf becomes the first person to win the #VolvoChinaOpen twice 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/NnraSQa8A8 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 30, 2017

"It stings a little bit," Frittelli admitted. "I let it go there in the end but I'm still proud of the way I played this week, 17 under par on this golf course is nothing to scoff at.

"It was tough for me to get motivated. I had a four-shot lead at one stage and I was trying to make birdies but I couldn't get them to go.

"I am hoping to have a very long career so I'm not going to let this get me down or be upset with anything, Alex played well to win and he won the tournament with the birdie in the play-off, so I will take that out of it.

"I'm sure I'm going to win hopefully this season - that would be a great goal to achieve."

Larrazabal birdied the 18th to complete a closing 72 and finish outright third, a shot ahead of England's Chris Wood and last week's winner Bernd Wiesberger.