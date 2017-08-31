Alex Oxlade Chamberlain joins Liverpool and Serge Aurier completes Spurs switch

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a £35million move to Liverpool and Serge Aurier joined Tottenham on what is expected to be a busy transfer deadline day for the Premier League's elite.

Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Anfield on a five-year deal from Arsenal, whose resolve to hold on to Alexis Sanchez could be tested by Manchester City.

And Aurier joined Spurs from Paris St Germain, replacing Kyle Walker following his summer move to City.

Ivory Coast international Aurier had been linked with a host of clubs, but Spurs have secured his services for a fee of £23million.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have also been linked with Fernando Llorente of Swansea, who have had a £12million bid accepted for their former striker Wilfried Bony. Bony is currently at City.

Llorente had been expected to be reunited with Antonio Conte, his former boss at Juventus, at Chelsea, but negotiations with Spurs are more advanced.

Premier League champions Chelsea had been linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain, too, and could be left frustrated once more.

Conte has repeatedly spoken of the need for the Premier League champions to add to their thin squad, but they are leaving it late with the deadline at 2300BST on Thursday.

The likes of Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater and injured Everton forward Ross Barkley have also been linked with the Blues.

Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request at Leicester and Demarai Gray has also asked to be allowed to move on, to Bournemouth, who had a £25million bid rejected on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez, a key figure in Leicester's surprise title triumph, has been allowed to leave the Algeria squad and return to Europe to "formalise his transfer to his new club", the Algerian Football Federation announced late on Wednesday.

Mahrez has expressed a desire to leave the King Power Stadium and has been linked with a host of clubs over the summer, with Roma having already had three bids rejected for the 26-year-old, the third for £32million.

The likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also reported to be interested in Mahrez, who was PFA Player of the Year in 2016.

Arsenal's Sanchez, Chelsea's Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool were all waiting to learn if they would be subject of big-money moves.

Sanchez's future has been in doubt for the best part of a year but losing the Chilean so late in the summer, with little chance of finding a replacement, would sour the mood of Arsenal supporters further.

Particularly damaging would be to sell to a title rival and, while Manchester City is his most likely destination, it is not difficult to imagine Chelsea and Manchester United joining the bidding should Arsenal indicate a willingness to negotiate.

United, after three wins from three games, appear unlikely to be busy on deadline day, unless an irresistible opportunity arises.

Coutinho has been linked with Barcelona, although Liverpool insist the Brazilian is not for sale.

Costa could also move to Spain, where the transfer window runs for another day.

Costa is in a stand-off with Chelsea and agitating for a return to Atletico Madrid, with a potential deal complicated by the fact the Spanish club are unable to register new players until January.

City's primary focus is likely to be on Sanchez but they are also leading the chase for West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans who, along with Virgil van Dijk, could be at the centre of a late transfer scramble.

Van Dijk's most likely destination is still Liverpool but City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the Southampton defender. Saints are yet to receive a bid for the Dutchman.

There is also set to be plenty of activity at clubs lower down the table as a record-breaking transfer window comes to a conclusion.

