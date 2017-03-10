Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck miss out for Arsenal against Lincoln

Arsenal will be without both Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck for Saturday's FA Cup sixth-round clash with Lincoln.

The pair have been struck down with illness while manager Arsene Wenger is sweating over Mesut Ozil, who is also sick.

Santi Cazorla (Achilles) and Mohamed Elneny (ankle) also miss out, with Wenger likely to make a number of changes for the visit of the Vanarama National League leaders.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Perez, Sanchez, Giroud.
