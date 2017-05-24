Alex Bruce signed off his Hull career with a glorious Twitter moment

Hull fans haven’t seen much of Alex Bruce on the pitch recently, but he gave them something to remember him by on Twitter.

The relegated Tigers today announced their list of released players which included 32-year-old Bruce, who hasn’t played a game for them since last season’s Championship play-offs largely because of an Achilles injury.

📑 | Alex Bruce heads a list of players who will leave @HullCity once their contracts expire at the end of June https://t.co/GpE0NYf4E0 pic.twitter.com/9WpdRPmGut — Hull City (@HullCity) May 24, 2017

That prompted a response from Bruce which seemed to imply it was the first he’d heard of it.

Thanks for letting me know!! All the best 👍🏼 https://t.co/1NhM6aUvls — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 24, 2017

Fans on Twitter lapped it up.

@AlexBruce84 Sarcasm level = Ninja — Rancid Potato (@RancidPotato) May 24, 2017

But there was just one problem – Bruce had already revealed a few days ago that he wouldn’t be staying around at the KCOM Stadium a few days ago.

No I won't be mate my time at Hull is up when my contract finishes in a few weeks https://t.co/ptZXxjYTYS — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 20, 2017

Thanks....they were 4 great years the injury has made this season a tough one but I'm looking forward to next season wherever that may be https://t.co/aFwjdiIfKF — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 20, 2017

Whether Bruce was just having a bit of fun or there had been some sort of communication breakdown remains to be seen, but either way, one club spotted an opportunity.

We're pleased to announce the signing of @AlexBruce84 on a 9-year deal 🤣😜 Sorry, we also forgot to tell you Alex!! 😝😇https://t.co/Y5RS303BTe — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) May 24, 2017

😂😂 see you for Pre Season!!!! https://t.co/Q8TkQwxFYh — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 24, 2017

Bruce does have a history of top level Twitter banter. One transfer deadline day in January, he told the world he’d secured himself a transfer to Spain.

I wonder if @AlexBruce84 could end the day at villa#avfc — Shaun Beasley (@shaunbeasley98) January 31, 2017

Sorry mate I'm off to Madrid just getting on the plane now https://t.co/4muoNzs7YG — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) January 31, 2017

Wherever Bruce heads next, we’re sure he’ll be the second to know.