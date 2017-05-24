Alex Bruce signed off his Hull career with a glorious Twitter moment

Hull fans haven’t seen much of Alex Bruce on the pitch recently, but he gave them something to remember him by on Twitter.

The relegated Tigers today announced their list of released players which included 32-year-old Bruce, who hasn’t played a game for them since last season’s Championship play-offs largely because of an Achilles injury.

That prompted a response from Bruce which seemed to imply it was the first he’d heard of it.

Fans on Twitter lapped it up.

But there was just one problem – Bruce had already revealed a few days ago that he wouldn’t be staying around at the KCOM Stadium a few days ago.

Whether Bruce was just having a bit of fun or there had been some sort of communication breakdown remains to be seen, but either way, one club spotted an opportunity.

Bruce does have a history of top level Twitter banter. One transfer deadline day in January, he told the world he’d secured himself a transfer to Spain.

Wherever Bruce heads next, we’re sure he’ll be the second to know.
