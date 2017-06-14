Alan Shearer seeks £9m in damages, saying he received 'negligent' money advice

Former England soccer star Alan Shearer has launched a £9 million British High Court damages claim after complaining that he was given "negligent" financial advice.

A High Court judge was on Wednesday told that the 46-year-old former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker had sued a former financial adviser, two defunct financial advice businesses and pension specialist Suffolk Life.

Shearer, a Match Of The Day pundit, was at a High Court hearing in London to hear a lawyer who heads his legal team outline claims.

Barrister Gerard McMeel told Mr Justice Leggatt that claims related to pension investments.

Mr McMeel said Shearer, and wife Lainya, claimed that they had been given "negligent financial advice".

The claims are being contested.

Lawyers say the trial will run into next week.

They say Shearer is due to give evidence on Thursday.