Alan Shearer scored a garden golazo, but where was the trademark celebration?

Alan Shearer is statistically the greatest Premier League striker of all time with 260 league goals, and on the evidence of this video, he’s not lost that which made him the best.

Posted by his son, the video shows a topless Shearer striking a volley just like he did in his playing days, except this time the ball ends up in the back of some weird chair, rather than the onion bag.

“Shearerrrrrr!”

The 46-year-old retired in 2006, but it’s clear that he hasn’t lost it – pick that one out.

The “old man” seems pretty pleased with his effort. You lose marks for failing to install a goalkeeper though, Alan.

Not bad for the old man!🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/zxXUeQ0Dz7 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 29, 2017

The love was strong for the Newcastle legend, who spent a decade at the club.

Form is temporary, class is permanent.



Legend of Newcastle and England — The Northman (@TN_TheNorthman) June 29, 2017

Only big al could do that get ya boots bak on m8 new season aint far away — Davey D⚽ws⚽n™ (@GeordieMagic) June 29, 2017

But a couple of eagle-eyed viewers noticed one thing was lacking – where was the one-armed celebration?

Wheres the trademark celebration?! — David Bradshaw (@David4Brad) June 29, 2017

What happened to the one arm celebration. #Legend — Gerry Doherty (@DohertyGerry) June 29, 2017

If you’re not sure what we’re referring to, here’s a suitably emphatic goal from Shearer, celebrated in classic fashion.

Take a day off, keeper – you’re not saving those.