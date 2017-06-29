Alan Shearer scored a garden golazo, but where was the trademark celebration?

Alan Shearer is statistically the greatest Premier League striker of all time with 260 league goals, and on the evidence of this video, he’s not lost that which made him the best.

Posted by his son, the video shows a topless Shearer striking a volley just like he did in his playing days, except this time the ball ends up in the back of some weird chair, rather than the onion bag.

“Shearerrrrrr!”

The 46-year-old retired in 2006, but it’s clear that he hasn’t lost it – pick that one out.

The “old man” seems pretty pleased with his effort. You lose marks for failing to install a goalkeeper though, Alan.

The love was strong for the Newcastle legend, who spent a decade at the club.

But a couple of eagle-eyed viewers noticed one thing was lacking – where was the one-armed celebration?

If you’re not sure what we’re referring to, here’s a suitably emphatic goal from Shearer, celebrated in classic fashion.

Take a day off, keeper – you’re not saving those.
