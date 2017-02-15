Alan Freeman leaves the Mayo panel
It has been confirmed that Alan Freeman has left the Mayo panel.
Manager Stephen Rochford confirmed to the Mayo News that the 29-year-old has departed, citing work commitments as his reason.
The forward started against Monaghan in the opening match of the Allianz league and was named to start against Kerry in the second round.
However he was replaced before the game by Andy Moran and was not used as a sub.
