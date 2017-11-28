Alan Dillon retires from Mayo duty

Former Mayo captain Alan Dillon has announced his retirement from inter-county Football.

The Ballintubber clubman made 134 appearances during an 18-year spell with the Westerners.

He won All Stars in 2006 and 2012, and collected eight Connacht Senior medals.

Dillon released a statement saying: "Everyone has their time and my time has come. Today I wish to announce my inter-county retirement from the Mayo Senior Football Team,

"Playing the game, representing this team, giving my all and never letting go has meant everything to me. If asked to write a script for my career back in 2003, there is no way I would've been able to imagine this journey but now I feel it's the right time to step away.

"The wins and losses will be remembered, but what I'll remember most are all my team-mates who I can never give enough credit to from over the years. I have played with some of the best players to ever line out in the red and green of Mayo and have also had the honour of captaining this great county.

"I was very fortunate to have played under so many fantastic Mayo managers all of whom contributed greatly to my career and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to them all for putting faith in me as a footballer."

He went on to thank Mayo supporters for sticking with him "in the good and challenging times".

He said: "It's been a humbling experience and made me realise how lucky and privileged I am. I would also like to thank Mayo County Board and all the selectors, trainers, backroom staff and medical teams who pushed me and held me together on and off the field.

"I will always be eternally grateful to my club Ballintubber GAA. Their backing has enabled me to compete at the very highest level and follow my boyhood dream of playing for Mayo.

"I wish to thank the GPA for their continued support on behalf of myself and inter-county players all over the country.

"Finally to my wife Ashling, my parents Gerry and Eileen, brother Gary, sister Lisa and close family and friends, I sincerely thank you for your understanding, loyalty and support. I will be forever grateful for all you have done.

"The sense of genuine pride every time I got from wearing the Mayo jersey and representing this county I love will live with me forever. I stand here at the end of this ride, knowing I gave it my all.

"I look forward to my next chapter and know that I have been blessed in so many ways to have experienced what I have. I will continue to support this talented Mayo team for the years ahead and would like to wish the current manager Stephen Rochford and his team the very best for the coming season."