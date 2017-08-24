Alan Brogan thinks Gavin will start Diarmuid Connolly against Tyrone

Dublin's Alan Brogan has said he thinks Diarmuid Connolly will get his place in Jim Gavin's starting fifteen in this weekend's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Tyrone, writes Ciara Phelan.

Connolly has not played for the Dubs since June after receiving a 12-week ban for pushing linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Leinster quarter-final game against Carlow.

Speaking to Independent.ie GAA podcast, 'The Throw-In' Brogan said despite his lack of match practice, he thinks the St Vincent's attacker will secure his place for Sunday's game at Croke Park.

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly argues with linesman Ciarán Branagan during Leinster quarter-final clash against Carlow at O'Moore park in June.

"Last week, I was thinking they would keep him (Connolly) in reserve and the 15-20 guys that have got Dublin this far... he would stick with them and bring Diarmuid on the bench," he said.

"The more I think of it, a straight swap for Eric Lowndes is probably an easy decision for Jim Gavin to make and Lowndes will go back to the bench without too much fuss.

"If you were dropping one of the bigger players, it would be a bigger deal.

"It's been working very well for Jim. Bar that change I think he'll stick very close to what he has, maybe one or two changes in defence or if there are any injuries we don't know about but by in large the same team that started the last day."

Brogan also commented that there would be a few big names on the bench.

"There is definitely going to be one or two big names left off the 20 that are used next weekend. We saw Kevin McManamon the last day didn't get a run," he said.

"In fairness to Jim, he does put a lot of emphasis on what is going on in these 'A' versus 'B' games because the earlier Leinster championship games... it's hard to go on them. He's going with what he sees in training but I'd imagine Kevin was very disappointed.

"He's had to take this sub role on the chin and all of a sudden he finds himself not coming off the bench."