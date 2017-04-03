Ajax's Lasse Schone scored a free kick from so far out Feyenoord hadn't even bothered with a wall

Scoring a screamer of a free kick in a massive game is the stuff daydreams are made of – for Ajax’s Lasse Schone it’s very much a reality.

The 30-year-old blasted this 40-yard effort into the Feyenoord goal just 53 seconds into Dutch football’s biggest game – De Klassieker.

No, we don’t know what the Dutch commentators are saying either, but we’re quietly confident it’s nothing but wonderment.

The Feyenoord goalkeeper, ex-Liverpool man Brad Jones, had no chance of reaching the scorching effort and can perhaps be forgiven for not having instructed his players to make a wall with Schone so far out – despite the Ajax man making a name for himself as something of a free-kick specialist over the years.

As you can imagine, fans’ appreciation of the goal was overwhelmingly positive – but varied.

Just saw Schone's goal....WOW — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) April 2, 2017

Lasse Schone scored the goal of the weekend. — Waithaka (@DennisWaithaka_) April 3, 2017

OH MY GOD LASSE SCHONE BEST GOAL IVE SEEN ALL SEASON — 🤙🏼Foz 🤙🏼 (@FozJunior96) April 2, 2017

The Ajax man’s early screamer, casually dispatched, led the team on to a 2-1 victory at the Amsterdam Arena – closing the gap between them and Feyenoord to just three points at the top of the Eredivisie.

With a tighter title battle than the Premier League and screamers like Schone’s – perhaps Dutch football is the one to watch this season?