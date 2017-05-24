Ajax are hoping for more European Kluivert heroics based on this video

In his first season with the senior Ajax team, 1994/95, Patrick Kluivert scored the winning goal in a European final at 18 years old – his son Justin has the chance to do something very similar against Manchester United.

Justin Kluivert was promoted to the senior Ajax team this season, and with 20 appearances so far, the 18-year-old could well influence the outcome of the Europa League final when his side take on United.

In 1995 Patrick came on as a substitute in the Champions League final against AC Milan, and 15 minutes later scored the winning goal, and it looks as though the Eredivisie side are hoping for more of the same from his son.

Kluivert junior is more of a winger compared to his father, but has contributed two goals this season.

However, there is a little parental heritage that could go against Ajax – Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind is the son of Danny Blind, who was also a member of the 1995 Champions League-winning team.

Who will add another European trophy to the family history?