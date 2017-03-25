Airtricity league round-up: Limerick beat Bray Wanderers and Finn Harps beat Sligo Rovers
It was an exciting day for soccer fans and a number of matches took place in the Airtricity League.
St Patrick's Athletic were victorious over Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park today, finishing with a score of 2-1.
Over at United Park, Drogheda United lost out to Bohemian FC by a goal as the match ended 0-1.
Bray Wanderers lost to Limerick FC at Carlisle Grounds. The game ended 0-1.
Finally Finn Harps won 2-1 against Sligo Rovers.
