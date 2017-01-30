Aidan O'Shea to miss Mayo’s League opener due to basketball injury

An ankle injury means Aidan O'Shea will not feature for Mayo in this weekend's Allianz Football League tie against Monaghan.

The forward picked up the injury during a basketball game with EJ’s Sligo All-Stars.

He will miss their league opener on Saturday, but manager Stephen Rochford is hopeful he will return in time for the trip to Kerry the following week.

There were fears that the injury might be more serious but Rochford said O’Shea is due back in training with Mayo in the next few days.

“Aidan suffered an ankle injury which is not as serious as initially thought,” said Rochford.

“He should return to training with us this week and while he won’t make the Monaghan game, we are hopeful he will be available for the match against Kerry.

“But like all injuries, it is a matter of waiting and seeing how recovery progresses and making sure a player is ready to return.”

O’Shea wore a protective boot on his injured ankle when he attended EJ’s Sligo All-Stars’ defeat to Neptune in the Hula Hoops President’s Cup final on Saturday night at the National Arena.