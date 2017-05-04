Aidan O'Brien to chart York route with Derby hope Rekindling
04/05/2017 - 09:22:44Back to Sport Home
Rekindling is set to test his Derby claims in the Betfred Dante Stakes at York on May 18.
An impressive winner of a Gowran maiden last September, the son of High Chaparral then finished last of 13 runners on what was his final start for the now-retired David Wachman in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.
Rekindling's new trainer was not sure what to expect when he made his seasonal reappearance in last month's Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, but he looked a top-class prospect in putting some talented colts to the sword.
O'Brien said: "He came out of his run in Leopardstown in good form and the plan is for him to go for the Dante.
"We just felt York would be a good stepping-stone to Epsom.
"It's always a very competitive race and we'll know exactly where we stand afterwards."
Rekindling is currently a best-priced 25-1 for the Investec Derby at Epsom on June 3.
Join the conversation - comment here