Aidan O'Brien to chart York route with Derby hope Rekindling

Rekindling is set to test his Derby claims in the Betfred Dante Stakes at York on May 18.

An impressive winner of a Gowran maiden last September, the son of High Chaparral then finished last of 13 runners on what was his final start for the now-retired David Wachman in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Rekindling's new trainer was not sure what to expect when he made his seasonal reappearance in last month's Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, but he looked a top-class prospect in putting some talented colts to the sword.

O'Brien said: "He came out of his run in Leopardstown in good form and the plan is for him to go for the Dante.

"We just felt York would be a good stepping-stone to Epsom.

"It's always a very competitive race and we'll know exactly where we stand afterwards."

Rekindling is currently a best-priced 25-1 for the Investec Derby at Epsom on June 3.

