Aidan O'Brien quintet remain in hat for French Derby at Chantilly

Aidan O'Brien has whittled his team down to five possible runners in the Qipco Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly on Sunday following the latest forfeit stage.

The Ballydoyle trainer's quintet is led by Orderofthegarter, who was fifth in the French 2000 Guineas on his latest start.

The Galileo colt is likely to be joined by several of his teammates, though the final selection has yet to be made.

"It's not really decided yet. Obviously we're looking at it with Orderofthegarter, Taj Mahal, War Decree and maybe Whitecliffsofdover," he told At The Races.

"Homesman only won last week so we took him out as it might come a little too quick and Wings Of Eagles (who still holds an entry in the French Derby) is still in the mix for the Derby.

"They usually fall into their own slots from one race to another.

"It becomes apparent usually with them."

French 2000 Guineas winner Brametot heads 13 possibles for the Classic.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, Brametot is co-owned by Al Shaqab Racing, who could also be represented by Al Wukair.

Third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, Al Wukair is, along with Waldgeist and Plumatic, one of three possibles for trainer Andre Fabre.

British hopes rest with the William Haggas-trained Rivet, who was third in the French 2000 Guineas, and the Godolphin-owned D'Bai, from the Charlie Appleby stable.

Completing the list are Go Fast and Be My Sheriff.

The supplementary stage for the French Classic is on Wednesday.